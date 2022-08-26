India logs 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 68 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 26, 2022

India on Friday logged 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Thursday's number -- and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 10,725 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained above the 10,000-mark for the third day today after staying below that level for two days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,887 of the 10,256 new cases of COVID-19 infection posted today, followed by 1,286 cases in Karnataka, 1,186 in Kerala, 702 in Delhi, 542 in Tamil Nadu, 501 in Uttar Pradesh, 496 in Haryana, and 442 in Rajasthan.

The 68 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 29 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 39 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included six in Maharashtra, four each in Delhi and Rajasthan, three each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, two each in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.