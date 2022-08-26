India logs 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 68 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 26, 2022
India on Friday logged 10,256 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Thursday's number -- and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday reported 10,725 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection remained above the 10,000-mark for the third day today after staying below that level for two days.
Maharashtra accounted for 1,887 of the 10,256 new cases of COVID-19 infection posted today, followed by 1,286 cases in Karnataka, 1,186 in Kerala, 702 in Delhi, 542 in Tamil Nadu, 501 in Uttar Pradesh, 496 in Haryana, and 442 in Rajasthan.
The 68 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 29 backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 39 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included six in Maharashtra, four each in Delhi and Rajasthan, three each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, two each in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,556 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,389,176 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,770,913 today, up 13,528 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.61%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 3,340 to 90,707 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 210.82 crore today, including 21.11 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.43% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.02% today.
A total of 88.43 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.22 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN