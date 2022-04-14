India logs 1,007 new cases of COVID-19 infection, reports just one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 14, 2022

India on Thursday logged 1,007 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection even as the number of deaths dropped to just one in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.

The lone death was reported from Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday reported 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths, including 18 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases has remained above the 1,000-mark for the second consecutive day today.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,737 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,039,023 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,506,228 today, up 818 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, however, rose after a long today by 188 to 11,058.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.22 crore today, including 14.48 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.25%.

A total of 83.08 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.34 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

