India logs 509 COVID-19 deaths, 46,759 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 28, 2021

India today logged 509 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 46,759 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The country had registered 496 COVID-19 deaths and 44,658 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 70 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 32,801, and 179 of the 509 deaths. The state had posted 30,077 cases and 162 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 60 consecutive days now. It has, however, remained above 40,000 for three days now after remaining below that level for 12 days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 437,370 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,649,947 today.

Of the 509 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 179 deaths in Kerala, there were 170 deaths in Maharashtra, 69 in Odisha, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were 46 new cases of COVID-19 infection and no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,852,802 today, up 31,374 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.55% from 97.60% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 14,876 to 359,775 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 62.29 crore, including a record 1.03 crore doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 64 days and currently stands at 2.19 per cent. The Daily Positivity Rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 33 continuous days and currently stands at 2.66 per cent.

