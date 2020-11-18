India, Kazakhstan review ties at Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi, November 18, 2020

India and Kazakhstan reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, with the framework of their strategic partnership, at the 7th round of their Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) held through video-conference yesterday.

The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) and the Kazakh side was led by Shakhrat Nuryshev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the consultations covered political, economic and commercial, energy, defence, space, consular and cultural matters.

They also shared views and experiences on combating COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the multilateral arena, including during the stint of India in the UN Security Council for the period 2021-22.

As announced by the External Affairs Minister during the recent India-Central Asia Dialogue, an MoU on "Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects in Kazakhstan” was signed between both sides coinciding with the FoC.

"The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," the release said.

It was agreed to hold the next consultations in a physical format at a mutually convenient date, it added.

