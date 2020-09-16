India joins the Djibouti Code of Conduct as Observer

New Delhi, September 16, 2020

India has joined the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment, as Observer, following a high-level meeting of the grouping held virtually on August 26.

DCOC/JA is a grouping on maritime matters comprising 18 member-states adjoining the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the East coast of Africa and Island countries in the Indian Ocean Region.

India joins Japan, Norway, the UK and the US as Observers to the DCOC/JA, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The DCOC, established in January 2009, is aimed at repression of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Western Indian Ocean Region, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

"As an Observer at the DCOC/JA, India looks forward to working together with DCOC/JA member states towards coordinating and contributing to enhanced maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region," the release added.

