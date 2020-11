India has become a forceful voice against expansionism: Modi

New Delhi, November 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India had emerged as a forceful voice against the ideology of expansionism and declared that, if there is an attempt to test the nation, its response woud be equally fierce.

Addressing soldiers at the Indian border post of Longewala in continuance of his tradition of spending Diwali with the armed forces, Modi said that India's policy was very clear -- it believes in understanding and explaining.

"However, if there is an attempt to test us, the response will be equally fierce," hesaid.

Modi emphasized that only that nation is secure which has the capability to face the attackers and intruders. He said irrespective of advances in international cooperation and changes in equations, the nation simply could not afford to forget that "vigilance is the key to security, alertness is the basis of happiness, and strength is the confidence of victory".

He declared that, today, the world knows that this country will not compromise at all on its national interest. This status of India is due to its valour and capabilities.

"India is able to forcefully hold forth on the international fora because of the security provided by the armed forces. India’s military power has enhanced its negotiating power.Today India hits the purveyors of terrorism in their home," he said.

"India has come out as a forceful voice against the ideology of expansionism. Entire world is troubled by the forces of expansionism which is a mental perversion reflective of 18th century thinking," he said.

The Prime Minister said his Diwali is complete only when he is with the soldiers, whether in the snow-clad mountains or in the desert.

He said he was carrying the greetings, blessings and wishes of every Indian to the armed force personnels at the border. He also greeted the brave mothers and sisters and paid tribute to their sacrifice. He conveyed the gratitude of the countrymen to the armed forces and said 130 crore Indians are standing strongly with the forces.

Referring to the stress on "Aatmnirbharta" (Self-reliance) and "Vocal for Local", Modi said that recently it has been decided by the forces that more than 100 weapons and accessories will not be imported anymore. He complimented the armed forces for leading the way in being vocal for local.

He called upon the youth of the country to produce for the armed forces as many startups are coming forward to meet the needs of the forces. He expressed the hope that youth-led startups in the defence sector will take the country forward on the path of Aatmnirbharta.

The Prime Minister said, inspired by the armed forces, the country is trying to save each and every citizen in the times of the pandemic. Along with ensuring food for the citizens, the country is working on putting the economy back on track.

He asked the soldiers for three things: first, make innovation part of their daily life. Second, make yoga part of their life and finally, learn at least one more language apart from their mother tongue, Hindi and English. This will infuse your life with new energy, he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the glorious battle of Longewala and said the battle will always be remembered in the annals of strategic planning and military valour. He said this was the time when the ugly face of Pakistan was exposed as its army was terrorizing innocent citizens of Bangladesh and committing atrocities on daughters and sisters. Pakistan opened the front on western border to divert the global attention but Indian forces gave them a befitting reply.

