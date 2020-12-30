India extends suspension of flights to and from UK till January 7

New Delhi, December 30, 2020

The Government today extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kindom till January 7, 2021 in view of the discovery of a new strain of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in that country.

Earlier, on December 21, the Government had suspended flights between the UK and India from December 23 till December 31.

"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021," Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," he added.

On December 21, the Government had said that passengers arriving from UK on all international flights (flights in transit) would be subjected to mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival.

"Those found positive on arrival should be sent for institutional quarantine set up by state/UT govts, in collaboration with the states/UTs concerned.

"Those found negative should be advised to isolate at home for 7 days & will be medically monitored by the States/UTs," it said.

The Indian government's decision then had come in the wake of the decision by several European countries to bar passenger flights from the UK.

