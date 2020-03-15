India evacuates 218 from COVID-hit Italy

New Delhi, March 15, 2020

As many as 218 Indians, including 211 students, from Milan landed in Delhi on Sunday, the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said.

He tweeted: "218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are! Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team."

The persons, stranded in Milan, boarded a special flight of national carrier Air India, operated with a Boeing 787, sent by the government to evacuate Indians stranded there after the coronavirus outbreak.

The India embassy in Italy said on twitter on Sunday: "211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight from Milan. Thanks to those who helped us through this difficult situation. Special thanks to Air Indian team and Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern Italy."

Responding to which the External Affairs Minister thanked Binoy George, the Consul General of India in Milan. "Thank you CG @georgebinoy Keep up the good work." tweeted the minister.

The national carrier's special ferry flight took off from New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

IANS