India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus fears

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

India and the European Union (EU) have mutually decided to put off their annual summit slated for next week in Brussels in view of the the rising numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which broke out in China in late December and has now spread to more than 80 countries.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly media briefing here today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels would, accordingly, be rescheduled for a mutually convenient date.

"Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions, it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a later mutually convenient date," he said.

The decision had been taken in the spirit of the close cooperation between India and the EU who share the same concerns and commitment to global health and hope that the outbreak is contained soon, the spokesperson added.

