India dismisses Pakistan's new map as "exercise in political absurdity"

New Delhi, August 4, 2020

India today dismissed Pakistan's new "political map", which was unveiled by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day and includes parts of Gujarat and the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, as an "exercise in political absurdity".

The map was revealed by Khan on the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution of India, under which the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir enjoyed a special status.

Khan has decided to present the new map at the United Nations as well.

"We have seen a so-called 'political map; of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," the statement added.

IANS adds from Islamabad:

The Imran Khan cabinet approved the new map in which the complete Jammu and Kashmir, is shown integrated with Pakistan. The map shows J&K as "Indian illegally occupied J&K -- disputed territory -- final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions."

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," Khan told a news conference after chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, which approved the map.

Khan said that Pakistan has launched a political map which shows the whole Kashmir region, including "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as part of his country's territory.

In the press conference, Khan said: "Today is a historic day we have launched a new political map of Pakistan which is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir."

He also said the new map is backed by all political parties of the country. "This map also opposes the Indian government's illegal act of August 5 last year," the prime minister said.

"The settlement of Kashmir dispute only lies in the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Pakistan will continue to make efforts for the people of Kashmir," said Khan adding that the dispute can only be resolved through political means not military.

