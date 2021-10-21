India crosses one-billion milestone in COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi, October 21, 2021

India today crossed a major milestone of one billion, or 100 crore, doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last ten months to combat the coronavirus pandemic even as the country registered 160 more deaths due to the disease and 18,454 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The vaccination campaign, one of the largest ever such exercises anywhere in the world, began on January 16, with health workers and other frontline workers covered in the first phase. Gradually, more and more categories and age groups were covered and currently all adults are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours fell to 160 today from 197 yesterday while the number of fresh cases of infection went up to 18,454 from 14,263 yesterday.

However, the number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 13th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now.

However, it recorded a sharp increase in the number of new cases in the last 24 hours to 11,150 from 7,643 yesterday, while the number of deaths went up to 82 in this period from 77 yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 452,811 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,127,450 today.

Of the 160 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 82 deaths in Kerala, followed by 21 in Maharashtra and 20 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,495,808, up 17,561 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.14%.

The number of active cases in the country went up for the first time in 24 days today, by 733 to 178,831.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.34% today, below 3% for the 118th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.48% today, below 3% for 52 consecutive days now.

