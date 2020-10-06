India COVID numbers continue to fall, with 884 deaths, 61,267 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, October 6, 2020

In a continuing fall in its COVID-19 numbers, India today reported 884 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease and 61,267 fresh cases of infection.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 103,569 while the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,685,082 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,662,490 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down by 15,404 since yesterday to 919,023.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 903 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 74.442 new cases yesterday.

This is the third consecutive day and the fourth time in eight days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the third consecutive day and the fifth time in eight days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 26 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 29 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 36 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 31 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 34 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 41 days, more than 60,000 cases on 55 of the last 56 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 68th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 35.414 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,043,061 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.457 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.927million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (210,181) and Brazil (146,675).