India COVID numbers continue to fall, with 884 deaths, 61,267 new cases in past 24 hours

Death toll rises to 103,569; total cases climb to 6,685,082; active cases dip to 919,023
New Delhi, October 6, 2020
In a continuing fall in its COVID-19 numbers, India today reported 884 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease and 61,267 fresh cases of infection.
With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 103,569 while the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,685,082 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.
Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,662,490 as of this morning.
The number of active cases has gone down by 15,404 since yesterday to 919,023.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 903 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 74.442 new cases yesterday.
This is the third consecutive day and the fourth time in eight days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the third consecutive day and the fifth time in eight days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 26 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 29 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 36 days.
India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 31 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 34 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 41 days, more than 60,000 cases on 55 of the last 56 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 68th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 35.414 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,043,061 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.457 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.927million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (210,181) and Brazil (146,675).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 884 new deaths reported in India today included 263 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.
It was followed by 84 deaths in Karnataka, 63 in Uttar Pradesh, 62 in Tamil Nadu, 61 in West Bengal, 38 each in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 32 in Delhi, 29 in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Kerala, 21 in Haryana, 17 each in Odisha and Uttarakhand, 14 in Rajasthan, 13 in Gujarat, 11 in Assam, 10 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, nine in Bihar, seven in Himachal Pradesh, five in Meghalaya, four each in Goa, Jharkhand and Puducherry, three in Chandigarh, two in Tripura, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.
Of the total of 103,569 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 38,347, followed by 9,846 in Tamil Nadu, 9,370 in Karnataka, 6,092 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,019 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,542 in national capital Delhi, 5,255 in West Bengal, 3,641 in Punjab, 3,509 in Gujarat, 2,463 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,559 in Rajasthan, 1,491 in Haryana, 1,252 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,181 in Telangana, 1,081 in Chhattisgarh, 924 each in Bihar and Odisha, 859 in Kerala, 760 in Assam 747 in Jharkhand, 669 in Uttarakhand, 543 in Puducherry, 460 in Goa, 301 in Tripura, 224 in Himachal Pradesh, 177 in Chandigarh, 75 in Manipur, 61 in Ladakh, 59 in Meghalaya, 54 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 46 in Sikkim, 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 6,685,082 cases in India so far include the 103,569 patients who have died as well as the 5,662,490 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 919,023 as of this morning, down 15,404 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 75,787 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 84.70%, according to the data.
Of the total of 61,267 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for 10,244, followed by 7,051 in Karnataka, 5,395 in Tamil Nadu, 5,042 in Kerala, 4,256 in Andhra Pradesh and 3,348 in West Bengal.
Other states have reported less than 3,000 new cases each in the past 24 hours.
As far as total number of cases so far is concerned, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,453,653, followed by 723,512 in Andhra Pradesh, 647,712 in Karnataka, 625,391 in Tamil Nadu, 417,437 in Uttar Pradesh 292,560 in Delhi, 273,679 in West Bengal, 235,330 in Odisha, 234,928 in Kerala and 202,594 in Telangana -- the ten most affected states.
