India COVID deaths, new cases register another significant fall

New Delhi, October 13, 2020

India today registered another significant dip in its coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, with 706 deaths and the new cases of infection, at 55,342 in the past 24 hours, falling below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 109,856 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,175,880 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,227,295 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 23,124 since yesterday to 838,729.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 816 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 66,732 new cases yesterday.

This is the ninth consecutive day and the 11th time in 15 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the tenth consecutive day and the 12th time in 15 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 33 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 43 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 38 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 50 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 48 days, more than 60,000 cases on 61 of the last 63 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 75th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 37.745 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,079,963 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.804 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.103 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (215,078) and Brazil (150,689).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 706 new deaths reported in India today included 165 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.

It was followed by 70 deaths in Karnataka, 62 in Tamil Nadu, 60 in West Bengal, 44 in Uttar Pradesh, 40 in Delhi, 33 in Chhattisgarh, 32 in Andhra Pradesh, 27 in Punjab, 22 in Kerala, 21 in Madhya Pradesh, 18 in Odisha, 15 each in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 13 in Haryana, 11 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand, 10 in Assam, nine in Bihar, eight in Gujarat, five in Telangana, four in Goa, two each in Manipur, Puducherry and Sikkim, and one each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

Of the total of 109,856 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 40,514, followed by 10,314 in Tamil Nadu, 10,036 in Karnataka, 6,438 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,256 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,809 in national capital Delhi, 5,682 in West Bengal, 3,860 in Punjab, 3,574 in Gujarat, 2,645 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,665 in Rajasthan, 1,592 in Haryana, 1,333 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,286 in Chhattisgarh, 1,233 in Telangana, 1,040 in Odisha, 1,025 in Kerala, 955 in Bihar, 826 in Assam 798 in Jharkhand, 762 in Uttarakhand, 565 in Puducherry, 511 in Goa, 317 in Tripura, 251 in Himachal Pradesh, 192 in Chandigarh, 93 in Manipur, 64 each in Meghalaya and Ladakh, 57 in Sikkim, 55 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 24 in Arunachal Pradesh, 18 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 7,175,880 cases in India so far include the 109,856 patients who have died as well as the 6,227,295 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 838,,729 as of this morning, down 23,124 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 77,760 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 86.78%, according to the data.

