India COVID deaths fall to 579, new cases of infection come down to 55,722

New Delhi, October 19, 2020

India today reported significantly lower coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers for the past 24 hours at 579 deaths and 55,722 cases of new infection.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 114,610 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,550,273 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,663,608 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 11,256 since yesterday to 772,055.

The number of deaths reported today is the lowest in four months after the 543 deaths recorded on July 19 this year, when the total number of deaths till then stood at 26,816 and the total number of cases till then stood at 1,077,618.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,033 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 61,871 new cases of infection yesterday.

Last Tuesday (October 13) was the first time in more than two months that the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 at 55,342.

Yesterday was the first time in 14 days that the country had reported more than a thousand deaths in a single day.

Today is the 16th consecutive day and the 18th time in 19 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 39 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 49 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 44 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 56 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 54 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 69 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 81st consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 39.898 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,112,588 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.154 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.224 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (219,672) and Brazil (153,675).

NNN