India COVID deaths fall below 500 --lowest since July 10; new cases dip below 50,000 again

New Delhi, October 26, 2020

India today recorded its lowest number of daily deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since July 10 at 480 as the spread of the virus continued to show a declining trend across most parts of the country.

For the second time in seven days, the country also registered less than 50,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period at 45,148.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 119,014 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,909,959 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

The country had reported 475 deaths on July 10 this year, when the death toll stood at 21,604 and the total number of cases at 793,802.

This is the first time in 108 days that the number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 500 and the fourth time in eight days that it has fallen below 600.

This is the second time in seven days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,137,228 as of this morning with the recovery rate crossing 90%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 14,437 since yesterday to 653,717 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 578 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 50,129 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 23rd consecutive day and the 25th time in 26 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 45 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 55 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 51 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 63 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 76 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 88 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 42.926 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,152,990 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.635 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.38 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (225,227) and Brazil (156,903).