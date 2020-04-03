India COVID-19 toll rises to 62, total number of cases crosses 2,500

New Delhi, April 3, 2020

India today reported nine more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 62, and 478 new cases of infection since in the past 24 hours, which have taken the total number so far to 2,547.

Four of the new deaths were reported from Telangana, three from Maharashtra, and one each from Gujarat and Punjab.

Of the total 62 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 16, followed by eight in Gujarat, seven in Telangana, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Punjab, four in Delhi, three each in Karnataka and West Bengal, two each in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The total number of 2,547 cases includes the 62 deaths and 163 patients who have been cured, which meant there were 2,322 active cases of the virus in the country as of this evening.

Of the total 2,547 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 335, followed by 309 in Tamil Nadu, 286 in Kerala, 219 in Delhi, 172 in Uttar Pradesh, 167 in Rajasthan, 158 in Telangana, 132 in Andhra Pradesh, 124 in Karnataka, 104 in Madhya Pradesh, 95 in Gujarat, 75 in Jammu & Kashmir, 63 in West Bengal, 49 in Haryana, 48 in Punjab, 29 in Bihar, 18 in Chandigarh, 16 in Assam, 14 in Ladakh, 10 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand, nine in Chhattisgarh, six each in Himachal Pradesh and Goa, five each in Odisha and Puducherry, two each in Jharkand and Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. The Ministry said 77 cases were being assigned to States for contact tracing.

Meanwhile, there continued to be serious concern about the religious congregation that was held under the aegis of the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) in the national capital in mid-March after some of the participants tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Many of the participants of that event have returned to their homes in different states and, after Telangana reported late on Monday night that six of them had died and several more had tested positive for COVID-19, there is worry that the attendees may have infected many of their contacts.

This is borne out by the sharp rise in the number of cases in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana and the fact that many of them had attended the Delhi event or had come in close contact with the returnees.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said today there were at least 647 confirmed cases of coronavirus which have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat in the last two days.

The states from which these cases of linkage with Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported are Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, said the Health Ministry.

The Home Ministry has blacklisted at least 960 Tablighi Jamaat-related foreign nationals who were in India on tourist visas. At least 360 people who participated in Tablighi Jamat activity but have gone back to their countries and the Ministry is in the process of blacklisting them as well," Punya Srivastava, Joint Secretary in MHA, said.

She said the police in all States had been instructed to take strict actions as per Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act against all visa violations.

Several hundred of the participants were staying at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters here after the lockdown came into effect on March 25 and the authorities earlier this week cleared the complex and screened all of them. Many of them have been sent into quarantine while those who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, as the 21-day nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, entered the tenth day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message to the people, urging them to show solidarity with each other in the fight against the pandemic.

He urged the the 1.3 billion people of India to light candles, lamps or torches for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, to dispel the "darkness" spread by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope. We must end the darkness and uncertainty emanating from the crisis, by progressing towards light and certainty. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis, by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," he said.

This was the third address to the nation by Modi in recent days. On March 19, he had urged people to observe a "People's Curfew" on March 22 as part of social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. He had also asked people to ring bells and bang vessels at 5 pm on that day, from the balconies and entrances of their houses, as a token of gratitude to the doctors, paramedical personnel, policemen and all others who were serving the nation in the crisis.

On March 24 night, Modi had, in a televised address, announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Prime Minster told Chief Ministers of all States that a common stratedy was needed to ensure a staggered re-emergence of the population once the restrictions were lifted.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on the COVID-19 situation, Modi asked them to brainstorm and send suggestions for the exit strategy. He reiterated the importance of social distancing in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

He said it was necessary to ensure the availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Underscoring the importance of coordinated action and the need to avoid overlaps in efforts of stakeholders, the Prime Minister talked about the need of setting up Crisis Management Groups at the district level and appointment of District Surveillance Officers.

“COVID-19 has attacked our faith and belief and is threatening our way of life,” he said. He appealed to the Chief Ministers to reach out to community leaders and social welfare organizations at the state, district, town and block levels to build up a united front based on community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.

He asked the States to ensure that intra-state movement of goods was allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance.

Along with ensuring the manufacturing of essential goods, the supply chains of such goods should be maintained, he added.

NNN