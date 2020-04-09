India COVID-19 toll rises to 166, number of cases climbs to 5,734

New Delhi, April 9, 2020

India today reported 17 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 166, and 460 new cases of infection since last night, taking the total number to 5,734 so far, even as the Government continued to weigh its options on easing or extending the 21-day nationwide lockdown that will end on April 14.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 17 new deaths included eight in Maharashtra, three in Gujarat, two in Jammu & Kashmir and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total of 166 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 72, followed by 16 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Delhi, eight in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, seven in Telangana, five each in Karnataka and West Bengal, four each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Haryana and Rajasthan, two in Kerala, and one each in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The total number of 5,734 cases includes the 166 deaths and 473 patients who have been cured. This means that the number of active cases had crossed the 5,000-mark, with the number rising to 5,095 as of this morning.

Of the total 5,734 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 1,135, followed by 738 in Tamil Nadu, 669 in Delhi, 427 in Telangana, 381 in Rajasthan, 361 in Uttar Pradesh, 348 in Andhra Pradesh, 345 in Kerala, 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 181 in Karnataka, 179 in Gujarat, 158 in Jammu & Kashmir, 147 in Haryana, 103 in West Bengal, 101 in Punjab, 42 in Odisha, 38 in Bihar, 33 in Uttarakhand, 28 in Assam, 18 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, 14 in Ladakh, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, ten in Chhattisgarh, seven in Goa, five in Puducherry, four in Jharkhand, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 274 districts in the country have reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Meanwhile, all indications were that the Government will extend the three-week nationwide lockdown, that was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic, by a week or two, with or without some relaxations in some areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at such a move during a video interaction with leaders of political parties here yesterday when he said that several state governments, district administrations and exerts had suggested an extension of the lockdown that is slated to end on April 14.

Likening the situation to a "social emergency", he said the country had been forced to take tough decisions, and must continue to remain vigilant.

Modi is expected to take a final decision on the question after a third video conference with Chief Ministers of all States on April 11.

Meanwhile, various state governments have started announcing containment measures such as complete sealing of localities which have been identified as "hotspots" of coronavirus infections.

The Delhi government, for instance, announced on Wednesday that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city and all movements in these areas are completely barred.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"The areas will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of essential items," Sisodia said.

These areas will be sealed for at least 14 days. So far, about 660 positive Covid-19 cases have been found across the national capital.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday decided to seal hotspots of COVID-19 infection in 15 districts. As soon as the announcement was made, large numbers of people in places like Noida and Ghaziabad came out to stock up on food articles, medicines and other essential items.

As per the order, a total of 12 hotspots in Gautam Budh Nagar and 13 in Ghaziabad will be sealed as precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has so far claimed four lives across Uttar Pradesh, which has 343 confirmed cases.

Long queues of people were seen outside grocery stores, though senior government officials had said that there was no need for panic and that essential goods would be made available to them.

"Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongers and spreaders," they said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the worst-hit city in India, has become the first to make face masks compulsory for people when they step out of their homes for any reason.

In a decree, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the measure was necessitated as studies have revealed that wearing face masks can substantially reduce the spread of coronavirus from and to persons coming in contact with each other, besides other mandatory social distancing measures already implemented.

He has ordered that any person moving around in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets, etc, for whatever reasons must wear a face mask.

This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces.

The masks can be the regular 3-layer masks or cloth masks, either available with pharmacies or home-made which can be washed and reused after disinfecting them, Pardeshi said.

The civic chief's strict orders -- with punitive clauses -- came as Mumbai accounted for the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths (40) and positive cases (686) in the country so far.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi governments also issued similar orders about the compulsory use of face masks by people when they step out of their homes.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the States to ensure availability of essential goods by invoking the provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955.

These measures include fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions.

There have been reports of loss of production due to various factors, especially reduction in labour supply. In this situation, there is a possibility of inventory building/hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, resulting in price rise of essential goods, an official press release said.

The States have been asked to take urgent steps to ensure availability of these commodities at fair prices for public at large.

Offences under EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of 7 years or fine or both. State/Union Territory Governments may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

The Government has said that it is focussing on ensuring the uniform and effective implementation of lockdown measures by the States and Union Territories (UTs) and adherence to social distancing norms by citizens to battle the pandemic.

"A series of measures have been taken by both Central and the State government to break the chain of transmission. Responses have been escalated as per the ongoing increased cases noted across the country. States have been asked to ensure adequate COVID-19 Care Centres are in place across the country," an official press release said.

Several districts have taken measures which have emerged as best practices. Some of these are as follows:

Pune district in Maharashtra sealed the central region of Pune and Kondhwa area effectively and carried out door-to-door survey of homes located across 35 sq. km area. The team is also checking persons with co-morbidity like diabetes and hyertension, apart from travel history and contact tracing.

Pathanamthitta district in Kerala ensured surveillance, gathering travel history, contact tracing, ensuring quarantine facilities and providing essential and psychological support.

The Government of India has launched a training module for management of COVID-19 named ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT) portal on DIKSHA platform for the capacity building of frontline workers to handle the pandemic efficiently. They include doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, ANMs, State Govt Officers, Civil Defence officials, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and other volunteers.

AIIMS, New Delhi has been conducting several webinars to build the capacity of different categories of healthcare professionals for COVID-19 management. Online training of physicians for antenatal care and labour management of pregnant women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection has been scheduled by AIIMS during this week. The detailed schedule is available on the MoHFW website.

