India COVID-19 toll rises to 149, number of cases crosses 5,000

New Delhi, April 8, 2020

India today reported 25 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 149, and 405 new cases of infection since last night, taking the total number to 5,194 so far.

The new deaths reported by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning included 16 in Maharashtra, two each in Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total of 149 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 64, followed by 13 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Delhi, seven each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in West Bengal, four each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three each in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala, and one each in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The total number of 5,194 cases includes the 149 deaths and 402 patients who have been cured, which meant there were 4,643 active cases of the virus in the country as of this morning.

Of the total 5,194 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 1,018 -- becoming the first state to cross the 1,000-mark, followed by 690 in Tamil Nadu, 576 in Delhi, 364 in Telangana, 336 in Kerala, 328 in Rajasthan, 326 in Uttar Pradesh, 305 in Andhra Pradesh, 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka, 165 in Gujarat, 147 in Haryana, 116 in Jammu & Kashmir, 99 in West Bengal, 91 in Punjab, 42 in Odisha, 38 in Bihar, 31 in Uttarakhand, 27 in Assam, 18 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, 14 in Ladakh, 10 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh, seven in Goa, five in Puducherry, four in Jharkhand, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 274 districts in the country have reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued guidelines for cluster containment and outbreak containment. Technology-led initiatives for undertaking surveillance, monitoring quarantine facilities, tracking the health of suspected patients and their contacts placed under home quarantine, providing up-to-date information to citizens, making predictive analytics using Heat Maps, with real-time tracking of ambulances and disinfection services, virtual training to doctors and healthcare professionals and tele-counselling are being conducted across various districts.

The Ministry has published an updated training resource material and video material for COVID-19 management. It has also issued a Guidance Document on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry said three types of facilities shall be set up for various categories of COVID-19 cases as a mechanism for triaging and decision- making for identification of the appropriate COVID-19 dedicated facility for providing care to COVID-19 patients:

1. COVID Care Center (CCC) :

Mild or very mild cases or COVID suspect cases. Makeshift facilities. These may be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private.

If need be, existing quarantine facilities could also be converted into COVID Care Centres

Necessarily be mapped to one or more Dedicated COVID Health Centres and at least one Dedicated COVID Hospital for referral purpose.

2. Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC):

Shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate.

These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning.

These hospitals would have beds with assured oxygen support.

3. Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH):

Shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe.

Should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry and exit.

Fully equipped ICUs, ventilators and beds with assured oxygen support.

