India COVID-19 toll rises to 109, total number of cases crosses 4,000

New Delhi, April 6, 2020

India today reported 26 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 109, and 490 new cases of infection since last night, which took the total number to 4,067 so far.

Of the 26 new deaths, as many as 21 were reported from Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst-hit state in India, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and one in Punjab, figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning said.

The number of new cases had gone up by 525 on Saturday and 505 on Sunday.

Of the total of 109 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 45, followed by 11 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven each in Delhi and Telangana, six in Punjab, five in Tamil Nadu, four in Karnataka, three each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, two each in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The total number of 4,067 cases includes the 109 deaths and 292 patients who have been cured, which meant there were 3,666 active cases of the virus in the country as of this morning.

Of the total 4,067 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 690, followed by 571 in Tamil Nadu, 503 in Delhi, 321 in Telangana, 314 in Kerala, 253 in Rajasthan, 227 in Uttar Pradesh, 226 in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka, 122 in Gujarat, 106 in Jammu & Kashmir, 84 in Haryana, 80 in West Bengal, 68 in Punjab, 30 in Bihar, 26 each in Assam and Uttarakhand, 21 in Odisha, 18 in Chandigarh, 14 in Ladakh, 13 in Himachal Pradesh, 10 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, nine in Chhattisgarh, seven in Goa, five in Puducherry, three in Jharkhand, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

According to the Ministry of Health, as many as 274 districts in the country have reported COVID-19 cases so far.

