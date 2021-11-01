India COVID-19 numbers fall to 251 deaths, 12,514 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 1, 2021

India today recorded a sharp fall in its daily COVID-19 numbers in the last 24 hours, with 251 deaths, including 153 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 12,514 fresh cases of infection.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death upwards by as many as 3,790 in the last ten days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting those 153 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India logged 98 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had registered 446 deaths, including 296 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and 12,830 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 7,167 new cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,427 cases and 62 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 458,437 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,285,814 today.

Of the 98 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 20 in Maharashtra, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in West Bengal and 11 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,668,560, up 12,718 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.20% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country rose fell by 455 to 158,817 today, the lowest in 248 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 106.31 crore, including 12.77 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.17% today, below 2% for the 38th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.42% today, below 2% for 28 consecutive days now.

