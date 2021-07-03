India COVID-19 numbers dip to 738 deaths, 44,111 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 3, 2021

India today logged 738 deaths due to COVID-19 and 44,111 fresh cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic stayed on a downward trajectory across the country.

The country had reported 853 deaths and 46,617 new cases of infection yesterday.

India had crossed the grim milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day and for the fifth time in six days today. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for six days now and below 100,000 for the 26th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 401,050 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,502,362 today.

Of the 738 deaths registered in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 156, followed by 146 deaths in Kerala, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Karnataka, 46 in Odisha, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 27 in Assam, 23 in West Bengal, 15 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Punjab and 13 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were two COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,605,779 today, up 57,477 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 97.06% from 97.01% yesterday.

This is the 51st consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases dipped by 14,104 to below 500,000 at 495,533, the lowest since March 28, when the number was 486,310.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 34.46 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered so far in the country.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.50% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.35% today. It has remained less than 5% for 26 consecutive days now.

NNN