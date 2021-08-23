India COVID-19 numbers dip to 389 deaths, 25,072 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 23, 2021

India today logged 389 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 25,072 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than the numbers posted yesterday, as most parts of the country continued to report a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 25,072, the number of new cases is the lowest in 160 days.

The country had registered 403 COVID-19 deaths and 30,948 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which had been registering consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded a steep fall in the numbers in the last 24 hours, with 10,402 new cases and 66 deaths.

The state had posted 17,106 cases and 83 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country remained below the 500-mark for the third day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 56 consecutive days now. It has remained below 40,000 for the 10th successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 434,756 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,449,306 today.

Of the 389 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 145, followed by 69 deaths in Odisha, 66 in Kerala, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Karnataka, and 10 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were no COVID-19 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,680,626 today, up 44,157 from yesterday. The recovery rate increased to 97.63% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases fell for the eighth consecutive day, coming down by 19,474 to 333,924 today -- the lowest in 155 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 58.25 crore, including 7,95,543 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.91% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.94% today, staying below 3% for the 28th consecutive day.

