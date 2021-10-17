India COVID-19 numbers dip significantly to 14,146 new cases, 144 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 17, 2021

India today recorded a significant dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 14,146 new cases and 144 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

The country had logged 166 COVID-19 deaths and 15,981 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the ninth day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 7,955 new cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 8,867 new cases and 67 deaths registered yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 452,124 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,067,719 today.

Of the 144 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 57 deaths in Kerala, followed by 26 in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,419,749 today, up 19,788 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.09% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 5,786 to below 200,000 at 195,846, the lowest in 220 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 97.65 crore, including 41.20 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.42% today, below 3% for the 114th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.29% today, below 3% for 48 consecutive days now.

