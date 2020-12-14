India COVID-19 figures dip to 27,071 new cases, 336 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 14, 2020

India today reported a significant dip in its novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) numbers, with 336 deaths and 27,071 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, as the spread of the virus continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 143,355 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,884,100.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the second consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 34th consecutive day and below 40,000 for the 15th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 30,000 thrice in the last seven days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,388,159 as of this morning, up 30,695 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.98%.

The number of active cases decreased by 3,960 in the past 24 hours to 352,586, the lowest in nearly five months.

Ten states account for 75.82% of the new cases in the past 24 hours, with Kerala reporting 4,698 new cases, followed by 3,717 in Maharashtra and 2,580 in West Bengal.

Ten states accounted for 79.46% of the 336 deaths reported today, topped by Maharashtra with 70 deaths, followed by 47 in West Bengal and 33 in Delhi.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 391 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 30,254 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 72.225 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,612,014 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 16.251 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.901 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (299,163) and Brazil (181,402).

