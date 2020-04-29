India COVID-19 deaths reach 1008, number of cases goes up to 31,787

New Delhi, April 29, 2020

India today reported 71 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,008, and 1,813 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 31,787.

The 71 new deaths represent the highest single-day rise in the toll in the country in the global pandemic that has afflicted more than 3.132 million people and claimed 217,674 lives worldwide so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening morning showed that the 71 new deaths included 31 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 19 in Gujarat -- the highest in a day so far for that state, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,008 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 400, followed by 181 in Gujarat, 119 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 51 in Rajasthan, 36 in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in West Bengal, 20 in Karnataka, 19 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 31,787 cases includes those who have died as well as 7,797 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 22,982 as of this evening, up 619 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 24.52%.

Of the total of 31,787 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 9,318, followed by 3,774 in Gujarat, 3,314 in Delhi, 2,561 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,364 in Rajasthan, 2,115 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,058 in Tamil Nadu, 1,332 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,012 in Telangana, 725 in West Bengal, 565 in Jammu and Kashmir, 532 in Karnataka, 486 in Kerala, 383 in Bihar, 322 in Punjab, 310 in Haryana, 119 in Odisha, 105 in Jharkhand, 56 in Chandigarh, 54 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 38 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

As of yesterday, there are 17 districts in the country where no fresh cases have been reported for the last 28 days. The number has increased by one since the previous with the addition of two districts -- Kalimpong (West Bengal) and Wayanad (Kerala) -- and the removal of one, Lakhisarai in Bihar, where new cases have been reported.

