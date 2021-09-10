India COVID-19 deaths fall to 260 in last 24 hours, new cases of infection dip to 34,973

New Delhi, September 10, 2021

India today recorded a significant fall in its COVID-19 numbers in the last 24 hours to 260 deaths and 34,973 fresh cases of infection as compared to the figures of yesterday.

The country had reported 338 COVID-19 deaths and 43,263 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 26,200 new cases in the last 24 hours and 125 deaths, lower than the 30,196 new cases and 181 deaths logged yesterday. The state accounted for nearly 75% of the new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 73 consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 442,009 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,174,954 today.

Of the 260 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 125, followed by 55 deaths in Maharashtra, 21 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 states and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,342,299 today, up 37,681 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.49% as compared to 97.47% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,968 today to 390,646.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 72 crore to stand at 72,37,84,586, including 67,58,491 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.31% today, below 3% for the 77th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.96% today, below 3% for 11 consecutive days now.

