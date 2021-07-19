India COVID-19 deaths fall below 500 for the first time in 104 days

New Delhi, July 19, 2021

India today logged 499 deaths due to COVID-19 and 38,164 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a downtrend in most parts of the country.

At 499, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day is the lowest today in 104 days since April 6, when 446 deaths were reported in the country.

India had reported 518 COVID-19 deaths and 41,157 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, which now seems to be tapering out in the country even as there are fears of a possible third wave in the coming weeks.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 22 days now and below 100,000 for the 42nd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 414,108.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,144,229 today.

Of the 499 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 180, followed by 81 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 36 in Karnataka, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Assam, and 11 each in Manipur and West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

For the first time since March 2 this year, there were no COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi in the last 24 hours. There were 51 new cases of infection in Delhi in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,308,456, up 38,660 from yesterday. The recovery rate remained at 97.31% , the same as yesterday.

This is the 67th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases dropped by 995 to to 421,665 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has touched 40.64 crore. This includes 13,63,123 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.08% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.61%. It has remained less than 3% for 28 consecutive days now.

