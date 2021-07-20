India COVID-19 deaths drop to 374, new cases dip to 30,093 -- lowest in weeks

New Delhi, July 20, 2021

India today recorded significant drops in the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and new cases of infection to 374 and 30,093, respectively, the lowest in several weeks, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

At 374, the number of deaths in a 24-hour period is the lowest since March 31, when 354 deaths were posted, while, at 30,093, the number of fresh cases of infection is the lowest since March 17, when 28,903 cases were posted.

India had registered 499 deaths and 38,164 new cases of infection yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, which now seems to be tapering out in the country even as there are fears of a possible third wave in the coming weeks.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 23 days now and below 100,000 for the 43rd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 414,482.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,174,322 today.

Of the 374 deaths logged in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 66, followed by 58 each in Kerala and Odisha, 40 in Karnataka, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Assam, 16 in Manipur, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi posted three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,353,710 up 45,254 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.36% from 97.31% yesterday.

This is the 68th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 15,535 to to 406,130 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 41.18 crore.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.06% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 1.68%. It has remained less than 3% for 20 consecutive days now.

