India COVID-19 deaths dip to 78, lowest in nine months

New Delhi, February 7, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 deaths dropped to 78 today, the lowest number in a 24-hour period since May 1 last year as the spread of the virus maintained its downward trend across the country and the nationwide vaccination campaign continued to gather pace.

The country had reported 77 deaths, in a total of 1,152 till then, dueto the pandemic on that date.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare also said this morning that 12,059 new cases of infection were reported from around the country in the last 24 hours.

With these, the death toll so far has risen to 154,996 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,826,363.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 23 consecutive days now. It has dropped below 100 for the third time today in six days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 27th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 twice in the last 13 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,522,601 as of this morning, up 11,805 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.19%.

The number of active cases went up slightly, by 176, to 148,766 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 95 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,713 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, has crossed 56 lakh as of yesterday evening, including 52.66 lakh healthcare workers and 3.7 lakh frontline workers.

The world has reported a total of more than 105.763 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,309,350 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.916 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.447 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (462,173), Brazil (230,034) and Mexico (165,786).

