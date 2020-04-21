India COVID-19 deaths cross 600, confirmed cases surges to 18,985

New Delhi, April 21, 2020

India today reported 44 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 603, and as many as 1,329 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 18,985.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 44 new deaths included 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Gujarat, nine in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and one in Karnataka.

Of the total 603 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 232, followed by 77 in Gujarat, 76 in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Delhi, 25 in Rajasthan, 23 in Telangana, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 16 in Punjab, 12 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana and Kerala, two each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 18,985 cases includes those who have died as well as 3,260 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 15,122 as of this evening.

Of the total of 18,985 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 4,669, followed by 2,081 in Delhi, 2,066 in Gujarat, 1,576 in Rajasthan, 1,540 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,520 in Tamil Nadu, 1,294 in Uttar Pradesh, 919 in Telangana, 757 in Andhra Pradesh, 415 in Karnataka, 408 in Kerala, 368 in Jammu & Kashmir, 392 in West Bengal, 254 in Haryana, 245 in Punjab, 114 in Bihar, 74 in Odisha, 46 each in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, 39 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 26 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 16 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 11 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said four districts -- Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) --have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

Another 61 districts in 23 States and Union Territories have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The four new districts in this list are Latur , Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim, all in Maharashtra.

The Ministry said that, cumulatively, 2144 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been identified at both Centre and State levels, which include 755 dedicated COVID hospitals and 1389 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC).

About 17.11% of the total cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

