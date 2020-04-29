India COVID-19 deaths cross 1,000, number of cases goes past 31,000

New Delhi, April 29, 2020

India today reported 70 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,007, and 1,358 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total to 31,332 so far.

The 70 new deaths represent the highest single-day rise in the toll in the country in the pandemic that has hit the world.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the latest deaths included 31 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 19 in Gujarat -- the highest in a day so far for that state, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, three in Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,007 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 400, followed by 181 in Gujarat, 120 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 51 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in West Bengal, 20 in Karnataka, 19 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 31,332 cases includes those who have died as well as 7,696 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 22,629 as of this morning, up 619 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 24.56%.

Of the total of 31,332 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 9,318, followed by 3,744 in Gujarat, 3,314 in Delhi, 2,387 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,364 in Rajasthan, 2,058 in Tamil Nadu, 2,053 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,004 in Telangana, 725 in West Bengal, 565 in Jammu and Kashmir, 523 in Karnataka, 485 in Kerala, 366 in Bihar, 322 in Punjab, 310 in Haryana, 118 in Odisha, 103 in Jharkhand, 56 in Chandigarh, 54 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 38 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

As of yesterday, there are 17 districts in the country where no fresh cases have been reported for the last 28 days. The number has increased by one since the previous with the addition of two districts -- Kalimpong (West Bengal) and Wayanad (Kerala) -- and the removal of one, Lakhisarai in Bihar, where new cases have been reported.

