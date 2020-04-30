India COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,075, total number of cases rises to 33,610

New Delhi, April 30, 2020

India today reported 67 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,075, and 1,829 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 33,610.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 66 new deaths included 32 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 16 in Gujarat, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, and one in Karnataka.

Of the total 1,075 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 432, followed by 197 in Gujarat, 130 in Madhya Pradesh, 56 in Delhi, 51 in Rajasthan, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, , 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telangana, 22 in West Bengal, 21 in Karnataka, 19 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 33,610 cases includes those who have died as well as 8,373 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 24,162 as of this evening, up 1,180 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 24.91%.

Of the total of 33,610 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 9,915, followed by 4,082 in Gujarat, 3,439 in Delhi, 2,660 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,438 in Rajasthan, 2,203 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,162 in Tamil Nadu, 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,012 in Telangana, 758 in West Bengal, 581 in Jammu and Kashmir, 557 in Karnataka, 496 in Kerala, 403 in Bihar, 357 in Punjab, 310 in Haryana, 128 in Odisha, 107 in Jharkhand, 56 in Chandigarh, 55 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Assam, 38 in Chhattisgarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said. As many as 280 cases are yet to be assigned to states for contact tracing.

The Ministry said India's case fatality rate is 3.2%, of which 65% are male and 35% female. Of those who have died, 14% are in the below-45 age group, 34.8% in the 45-60 age group and 51.2% fall in the 60-plus age group.

The analysis showed that 42% of those who had died were in 60-75 age group and 9.2% in the 75-plus age group. About 78% of those who had died had co-morbidities.

The doubling rate of cases across the country is currently 11 days, against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

States/UTs having doubling rate between 11 days to 20 days include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Those having doubling rate between 20 days to 40 days are Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. States/UTs like Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of more than 40 days.

