India COVID-19 daily cases fall to lowest in 101 days, deaths remain below 500 for second day

New Delhi, October 27, 2020

India today recorded its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 101 days at 36,470 and the number of daily deaths, at 488, remained below 500 for the second consecutive day as the spread of the virus maintained a declining trend across the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 119,502 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,946,429 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

The country had reported 34,884 new cases of infection on July 18 this year after which the numbers had remained on a rising trajectory till recently. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country on that date had stood at 1,038,766 and the death toll was 34,884.

Yesterday was the first time in 108 days that the number of deaths in a single day had fallen below 500. Today is the fifth time in nine days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the third time in seven days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790. The number of new cases was 45,148 yesterday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,201,070 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 90.62%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 27,860 since yesterday to 625,857 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 480 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 45,148 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 24th consecutive day and the 26th time in 27 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 46 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 56 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 52 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 64 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 77 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 89 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 43.483 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,158,883 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.702 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.409 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (225,697) and Brazil (157,397).