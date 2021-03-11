India COVID-19 cases rise sharply to 22,854 in 24 hours, highest in ten weeks

New Delhi, March 11, 2021

India today logged 126 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22,854 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a rise in the spread of the virus in recent days in some states, especially Maharashtra, continued to cause concern.

At 22,854, the number of fresh cases of infection in a single day was the highest in more than ten weeks after the country had registered 23,067 new cases on December 25, 2020.

Of the 22,854 new cases recorded today, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state in India -- alone accounted for 13,659, followed by 2,475 cases in Kerala and 1,393 in Punjab. Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the other states which continue to report a high number of new COVID cases, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

Of the 126 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 54, followed by Punjab with 17 deaths and Kerala with 14.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,189 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,285,561.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 50 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 38 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time after 57 days today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 44 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,938,146 as of this morning, up 18,100 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.92%.

The number of active cases went up by 4,628 in the last 24 hours to 189,226.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 133 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 17,921 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 2.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.

The number includes 7,197,100 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 4,013,249 healthcare workers who have got their second dose; 7,054,659 frontline workers who have received the first dose and 637,281 who have taken the second dose; 967,058 people aged above 45 and with comorbidities, who have taken the first dose and 5,815,664 senior citizens (aged 60 and more), who have taken the first dose.

A total of 1,317,357 does of vaccine were given yesterday, the official data showed.

The world has reported a total of 118.006 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.619 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.152 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 11.262 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (529,203), Brazil (270,656) and Mexico (192,491).

