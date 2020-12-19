India COVID-19 cases cross 10 million even as spread of virus slows down in most states

New Delhi, December 19, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in India so far, since the first case was registered in late January, crossed the grim milestone of 10 million today at 10,004,599 -- the second highest in the world.

The country reported 25,152 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, figures put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed, with most states continuing to maintain a declining trend in the spread of the virus.

The country has also recorded 347 more deaths due to the virus during this period, taking the death toll to 145,136.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the seventh consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 20th consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the sixth day in a row and for the eighth time in the last 12 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,550,712 as of this morning, up 29,885 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.46%.

The number of active cases decreased by 5,080 in the past 24 hours to 308,751, the lowest in more than five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 338 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 22,890 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 75.672 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,674,838 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 17.459 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.162 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (313,588) and Brazil (185,650).

