India conveys serious concern to Pakistan on JeM's continued terror attacks in J&K

New Delhi, November 21, 2020

India today conveyed to Pakistan its serious concerns at the continued terror attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) against this country and asserted that it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security.

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today, wwo days after security forces foiled a major attempted terror attack by neutralising four terrorists travelling in a truck in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organization proscribed by the United Nations and several countries. The Government of India expressed its serious concerns at continued terror attacks by JeM against India," a statement by the MEA said.

The statement was referring to the incident in the early hours of Thursday in which four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on during an encounter with security forces near Nagrota in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019. The huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a major attack to destabilise the peace and security in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local District Development Council elections.

"Pakistan Cd’A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces.

"It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

"India reiterated its long-standing demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

"The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

