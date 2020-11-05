India condemns Pakistan move to transfer management of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body

New Delhi, November 5, 2020

India today condemned Pakistan's move to transfer the management and maintenance of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body and called upon Islamabad to reverse the decision.

"We have seen reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. We have received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan.

"Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities.

"Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," the statement added.

