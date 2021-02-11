India, China reach agreement on disengagement in North and South Bank of Pangong Lake

Rajnath Singh began his statement by recalling the detailed statement on the developments in the India-China border areas in Eastern Ladakh during the last session of Parliament in September last year.

"I had highlighted that the Chinese side had since April-May 2020 amassed large number of troops and armaments in the border areas adjacent to Eastern Ladakh. It had also made several attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in various parts. These actions of the Chinese side had been detected and appropriately responded to by our armed forces. The House and the nation had also paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who had made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives in the cause of defending the territorial integrity of India," he said.

He said that, since last September, both sides have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. The objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) so as to restore peace and tranquility, he said.

"Let me briefly recapitulate the main aspects of the situation on the ground. As the House is aware, China illegally occupied approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh, mainly during the 1962 conflict. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China. China, thus is in illegal occupation of more than 43,000 sq. kms of Indian territory. It also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. India has never accepted this illegal occupation of our territory or the unjustified claims," he said.

The Defence Minister pointed out that India had consistently maintained that while bilateral relations could develop in parallel with discussions on resolving the boundary question, any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas was bound to have adverse implications for the direction of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"The Chinese side is well aware of our position. In fact, various high level Joint Statements have acknowledged this point that maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas is a fundamental premise for development of relations," he said.

Rajnath Singh said that the actions by the Chinese side since last year had "seriously disturbed peace and tranquility".

"Consequently, they have also had an impact on the overall relationship," he said.

He said that, in various high level interactions with the Chinese side, including his own meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister last September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with the Chinese Foreignn Minister and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's conversation with his Chinese counterpart, India had made it clear that the foremost need was to ensure disengagement in all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to help restore peace and tranquility.

"I had apprised the House last year that there were several friction areas in Eastern Ladakh along the LAC. In addition, the Chinese side had mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas. Our armed forces, too, had made adequate and effective counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests were fully protected.

"I am proud to say that our Armed Forces have responded to the challenges posed by the unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both South and North bank of Pangong Tso. Many strategically important points were identified and our troops positioned themselves at those Hill Tops and at locations which were very important from our point of view. It is because of this great bravery of our Armed Forces in the face of harsh adverse climatic conditions that we maintained the edge. Our Armed Forces proved yet again that territorial integrity of our country remains safe in their hands and their grit and determination to safeguard our borders is unwavering.

"Over the last year, we have maintained diplomatic and military engagement with the Chinese side. In these discussions, we have maintained the three key principles that determine our approach: (i) both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; (ii) neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally; and (iii) all agreements and understandings between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety. To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC, it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases," he said.

Rajnath Singh said that India's approach and strategy for negotiations with the Chinese side had been guided at the highest level by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve that India will not give even an inch of Indian territory. "Our tenacity and approach during talks have yielded results," he said.

"Since September 2020, based on the policy guidance, military and diplomatic officials of both sides have met several times to work out a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement. Till date, there have been nine rounds of meetings of the Senior Commanders of both sides. Diplomatic talks have continued in parallel under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)," he said.

The Defence Minister assured Parliament that, in these talks, India had not conceded anything.

"The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. These will be the focus of further discussions with the Chinese side. We have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols. By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve. It is therefore our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us in full sincerity to resolve these remaining issues.

"I would like this House to join me in paying gratitude to our armed forces who have shown grit and resolve under these extremely harsh climatic conditions of Ladakh which has resulted in the present agreement. Our nation will always remember the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers which has been the foundation of this disengagement at Pangong Tso Lake.

"I am confident that this entire House, irrespective of political affiliations, is united together for upholding our sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and national security. And further, this House is one in sending out the same message demonstrating the strength and unity of our nation to the entire world," he added.

