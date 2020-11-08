India, China agree to exercise restraint along LAC

New Delhi, November 8, 2020

India and China have agreed to ensure that their frontline troops exercise restraint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector of their border areas where the two sides have been locked in a faceoff since June this year.

This came after the two sides held the eight round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at Chushul on November 6 at which they discussed ways of moving towards disengagement along the LAC.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said here today that the two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement.

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.

"Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," the statement said.

