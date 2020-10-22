India carries out final user trial of its Anti-Tank Guided Missile Nag

New Delhi, October 22, 2020

India today carried out the final user trial of its third-generation Anti- Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Nag.

The test was conducted at 0645 hours today from the Pokhran range in Rajasthan, an official press release said.

"The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at designated range. This was launched from NAG Missile Carrier NAMICA. The missile hit the target accurately defeating the armour," the release said.

ATGM Nag has been developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions. The missile has “Fire & Forget” “Top Attack” capabilities with passive homing guidance to defeat all main battle tanks (MBTs) equipped with composite and reactive armour, it said.

The NAG missile carrier NAMICA is a BMP II based system with amphibious capability.

The release said that, with this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase. The missile will be produced by the public sector Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), whereas Ordnance Factory Medak will produce the NAMICA.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trial of NAG missile.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of DRDO, Indian Army and industry in bringing the missile up to the production phase, the release added.

