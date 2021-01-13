India-Bangladesh Police to enhance joint work against terrorist entities

New Delhi, January 13, 2021

The first delegation-level virtual Police Chiefs’ Dialogue between the police chiefs of India and Bangladesh on Tuesday decided to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities, including the global terrorist groups as well as other fugitives, wherever they were present and active.

The talks were conducted in an environment of positivity and trust, an official press release said.

While discussing ongoing bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern and the way forward, it was decided to further strengthen the relationship of the police forces of the two countries. As a step forward, designated "nodal points" would be established for timely and effective handling and response to existing as well as emerging security and counter-terrorism challenges.

Both sides reiterated the need for sharing of real-time intelligence and feedback through the designated ‘nodal points’, while appreciating each other’s ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region.

The scope of enhanced coordination to combat trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of drugs, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), arms and ammunition and human trafficking was also discussed.

In view of the limitations imposed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually and in a shorter format. Both sides, however, emphasized the importance of this new high-level mechanism, as the dialogue concluded with assurances of greater cooperation on both the sides to address all security challenges in future.

The institution of Police Chiefs’ Dialogue, assisted by members of other security agencies on both sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both countries, thereby further consolidating a relationship that transcends strategic partnership in this 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh.

NNN