India assuming G20 presidentship a big opportunity for the country, says Modi

New Delhi, November 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India assuming the Presidency of the G-20 from December 1 has arrived as a big opportunity for the country.

Delivering his monthly address “Mann ki Baath” over All India Radio, Modi said, “We have to make full use of this opportunity and focus on the global good and world welfare."

“Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment or sustainable development, India has solutions to related challenges. The theme that we have given 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' shows our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added..

The Prime Minister said a weaver in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, Yeldhi Hariprasad has sent him the G-20 logo woven with his own hands.

“I was very happy to see how connected even a person sitting in a district of Telangana could feel with a summit like G-20. Today, many people like Hariprasad have sent letters to me saying that their hearts have swelled with pride at the country hosting such a big summit.

He noted that the G-20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world's population, three-fourths of world trade and 85% of world GDP. “You can imagine India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, three days from now on December 1. What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian! This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’."

"In the coming days, many programmes related to G-20 will be organised in different parts of the country. People from different parts of the world will get a chance to visit your states. I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colours of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future," he added.

He also exhorted the youth to join the G-20 in one way or the other. “The Indian logo of G-20 can be made, can be printed, in a very cool way, in a stylish way, on clothes. I would also urge schools, colleges and universities to create opportunities for discussions, debates and competitions related to G-20. If you go to the G20.in website, you will find many things there according to your interest,” he said.

Referring to the launch of the first rocket designed and manufactured by the private sector in India on November 18 named Vikram-S, he said it was a proud moment for India.

The rocket is lighter and cheaper while meeting world standards. India is now able to make rockets at lower costs. Some crucial parts of this rocket have been made through 3D Printing.

“India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well. Just yesterday, India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong India-Bhutan relations,” he added.

“India is also moving fast in the field of drones. A few days ago we saw how apples were transported through drones in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is a remote district of Himachal and there is heavy snowfall in this season. With this much snowfall, Kinnaur's connectivity with the rest of the state becomes very difficult for weeks.

“In such a situation, the transportation of apples from there is equally difficult. Now with the help of drone technology, delicious Kinnauri apples of Himachal will start reaching people more quickly," he said.

Modi, during the address played a clip of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn rendered by Konstantinos Kalaitzis from Greece during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations. He has a great passion for India and Indian music so much so that in the last 42 years he has come to India almost every year. He has studied about the origin of Indian music, different Indian musical systems, different types of ragas, talas and rasas as well as different Gharanas. He has also written a book titled Indian Music which also has about 760 pictures.

In the last 8 years, the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments; their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian Musical Instruments are developed countries like the USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK. It is a matter of fortune for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of music, dance and art.

In this context, he also played another audio clip of Bhan being performed in Guyana, a South American country by the descendants of Indian migrants in the 19th and 20th centuries. Similarly, many Indian migrants in Fiji also sing traditional bhajan-kirtans, mainly couplets from the Ramcharitmanas.

Even today there are more than 2000 Bhajan-Kirtan Mandalis in Fiji by the name of Ramayana Mandali in every village and locality.

Meanwhile in Nagaland, an organisation called Lidi-Cro-U has undertaken the work of reviving beautiful facets of Naga culture which were on the verge of being lost including Naga folk music. This organization has started the work of launching Naga Music Albums. So far, three such albums have been launched. The youth are also trained in the traditional Nagaland style of apparel making, tailoring and weaving, he added.

