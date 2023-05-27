India and the EU agree to work towards Providing Energy Access to Energy-Poor Populations

On the various steps being taken by India to ramp up renewable energy capacity, he said the manufacturing capacity for the most advanced solar cells and panels is coming up. By 2030, a total manufacturing capacity of 80 GW will be achieved. This will meet India’s requirements and provide a surplus for exports. It will also address the supply chain issues of the world.

Storage is needed in order to provide round-the-clock renewable energy and the transition to Net Zero. Recognizing the need to add storage capacity, the government is coming up with bids for more storage. The Government has already come up with a bid for Production Linked Incentive for energy storage and it is planning to have one more bid.

He sought the cooperation of the EU in encouraging other countries to add manufacturing facilities for energy storage so that the price of storage comes down.

Speaking of the need for alternative chemistries such as sodium ion, he suggested that India and the EU do joint pilots, in areas such as green steel and other frontier technologies. India is doing a pilot for round-the-clock renewables, using hydrogen and ammonia as storage. A construct across the world in this respect will help, he added.

The industry is switching to green hydrogen and if the journey is to continue, it will have to be on the basis of free and open trade, without barriers. He told the EU delegation to guard against protectionism. “We need to increase electrolyser manufacturing capacity if we need to increase the use of green hydrogen. India is going to come up with a PLI bid,” he added.

The Executive Vice President of European Green Deal appreciated India for its leadership in Renewable energy and energy efficiency and suggested that the two sides find ways to bring the agenda of energy efficiency to the global stage and help set global energy efficiency targets.

Timmermans spoke of the need for global targets in the introduction of renewables. “We need to look at developing industrial ecosystems which promote renewables. The EU is developing new generations of solar panels. Green hydrogen is also taking off and Europe will become a truly global market.”

Given the high costs of transporting green hydrogen, he opined that the places producing green hydrogen will attract industrial investment.