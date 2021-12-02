India adds 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 2, 2021

India today recorded 9,765 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 477 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 477 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 307 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday registered 8,954 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 267 deaths, including 158 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 307 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 170 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 469,724 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,606,541 today.

Of the 170 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 96, Maharashtra 28, West Bengal 12 and Tamil Nadu 11.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,037,054, up 8,548 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went up slightly, by 740, to 99,763 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 124.96 crore, including 80.35 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.85% today, below 2% for the 69th day and below 1% for the 18th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.89% today, below 2% for 59 consecutive days and below 1% for the third consecutive day.

