India adds 8,084 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 13, 2022

India today added 8,084 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than yesterday's number -- and ten deaths in the last 24 hours.

The ten deaths recorded today included three each in Delhi and Kerala, two in Maharashtra and one each in Mizoram and Punjab.

The country had yesterday registered 8,582 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,771 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,230,101 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,657,335 today, up 4,592 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.68%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 20th consecutive day today, by 3,482 to 47,995.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 195.19 crore today, including 11.77 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 3.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.21% today.

A total of 85.51 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.49 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

