India adds 714 COVID-19 deaths, including 279 old, reconciled fatalities in Maharashtra

New Delhi, April 3, 2021

India today added 714 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a number that includes 279 old, reconciled and previously unreported deaths in Maharashtra, in the last 24 hours.

The country also logged 89,129 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, figures put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning showed.

The latest numbers have come at a time when the Central Government has said that the COVID-19 situation in as many as 11 States and Union Territories (UTs) was a "matter of serious concern".

At 714, the number of deaths reported today is higher than the 469 recorded yesterday. It is also the highest number of deaths registered in a single day since October 21, 2020 when 717 deaths had been registered.

However, it must be noted that the number would be 435 if the 279 old cases in Maharashtra are taken out of the equation.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 89,129, is markedly higher than the 81,466 logged yesterday. It is the highest since September 19, 2020 when 92,605 cases were recorded.

Of the 89,129 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 47,827 cases.

The State also reported 202 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the number of deaths reported from the state today goes up to 481 when the 279 old deaths are taken into account.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 164,110 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,392,260.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,569,241 as of this morning, up 44,202 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 93.35% from 93.67% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 44,213 in the last 24 hours to 658,909 -- the highest since October 25, 2020, when it had stood at 668,154.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

At a meeting held by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with the Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs), Health Secretaries and other concerned officials of all States and UTs here yesterday, the Centre had voiced its serious concern about the COVID-19 situation in 11 States and UTs.

These 11 States and UTs are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana.

The Centre also said that the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Punjab reported 2,903 new cases of infection and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Chhattisgarh recorded 4,174 new cases and 33 deaths in this period.

The Centre urged the Chief Secretaries, DGPs and other concerned officials of these States and UTs to take appropriate action in this regard.

These 11 States and UTs have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Taking note of the present situation due to the continuous deterioration of the COVID scenario over the fortnight, the Cabinet Secretary pointed out that the current COVID case growth rate of 6.8% in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020).

India also reported 5.5% growth rate in daily COVID deaths in this period. While the country was reporting about 97,000 new COVID cases daily at the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, it has now reached the critical figure 81,000 daily new cases of COVID.

The world has reported a total of 130.260 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.838 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.608 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.910 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (554,074), Brazil (328,206) and Mexico (203,854).

