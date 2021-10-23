India adds 666 deaths to its COVID-19 toll as Kerala reconciles data of past several months

New Delhi, October 23, 2021

India today added 666 deaths to its COVID-19 toll as Kerala logged 464 previously unreported deaths after reconciling the data of the past several months.

Not counting these 464 deaths, India recorded 202 COVID-19 deaths and 16,326 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintaining a declerating trend across most states.

The country had registered 231 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 14th day today. The number of deaths stayed above 200 for the second consecutive day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 9,361 new cases of infection and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 8,733 cases and 118 deaths posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 453,708 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,159,562 today.

Of the 202 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 99 deaths in Kerala, followed by 40 in Maharashtra, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in West Bengal and 11 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union posting zero deaths. National capital Delhi recorded one death in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,532,126, up 17,677 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.16% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 2,017 to 173,728 today, the lowest in 233 days.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.24% today, below 2% for the 29th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.20% today, below 2% for 19 consecutive days now.

