India adds 561 deaths to COVID-19 tally as Kerala revises data of past several months

New Delhi, October 24, 2021

India today added 561 more deaths to its COVID-19 tally as Kerala logged another 399 previously unreported deaths after an audit of the data of the past several months.

Not counting these 399 deaths, India recorded 162 COVID-19 deaths and 15,906 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to slow down across most states.

The country had registered 666 COVID-19 deaths, including 464 previousy unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 16,326 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 15th day today. The number of deaths stayed above 200 for the third consecutive day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 8,909 new cases of infection and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,361 cases of infection and 99 deaths posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 454,269 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,175,468 today.

Of the 162 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 65 deaths in Kerala, followed by 33 in Maharashtra, 17 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,548,605, up 16,479 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.16% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 1,134 to 172,594 today, the lowest in 235 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 102.10 crore, including 77.40 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.23% today, below 2% for the 30th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.19% today, below 2% for 20 consecutive days now.

