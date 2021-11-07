India adds 526 COVID-19 deaths, 10,853 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, November 7, 2021

India today recorded 10,853 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 526 deaths, including as many as 417 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala which were added to the tally in the state as part of an audit of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 5,299 in the last 15 days as a result of the ongoing reconciliation of data.

Not counting those 417 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 109 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday reported 10,929 cases of infection and 392 deaths, including 268 previously reported fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state recorded 6,546 new cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,580 cases and 46 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 460,791 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,355,536 today.

Of the 109 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 50, followed by 14 in West Bengal and 10 each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,749,900, up 12,432 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.23% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 2,105 to 144,845 today, the lowest in 260 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 108.21 crore, including 28.40 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.28% today, below 2% for the 44th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.18% today, below 2% for 34 consecutive days now.

