India adds 443 deaths to COVID-19 tally as Kerala reconciles data of past several months

New Delhi, October 25, 2021

India today added another 443 deaths to its COVID-19 tally with Kerala recording 292 more previously unreported deaths after reconciling data of the past several months.

The state has, in fact, revised its death toll by 1,155 in the last three days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting these 292 deaths, India recorded 151 COVID-19 deaths and 14,306 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most states.

The country had registered 561 COVID-19 deaths, including 399 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 15,906 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 16th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded 8,538 new cases of infection and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 8,909 cases and 65 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 454,712 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,189,774 today.

Of the 151 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 71 deaths in Kerala, followed by 18 in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,567,367, up 18,762 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.18% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 4,899 to 167,695 today, the lowest in 239 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 102.27 crore, including 12,30 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.24% today, below 2% for the 31st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.43% today, below 2% for 21 consecutive days now.

